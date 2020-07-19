Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

