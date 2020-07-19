Raymond James Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$70.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$65.11.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0886344 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -33.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.