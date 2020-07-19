Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.41.

Shares of CVE opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

