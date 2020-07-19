Raymond James Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$17.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.14. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$345.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

