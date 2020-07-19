Raymond James Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$13.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$282,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,250,008.97. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,589,765.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,014.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.