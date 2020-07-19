Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROXG. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.90 million and a P/E ratio of 251.67.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

