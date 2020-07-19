Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

