Raymond James Analysts Give Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) a C$225.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$225.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$214.11.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$205.61 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$201.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$628.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$601.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

