Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

