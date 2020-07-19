Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) PT Raised to $5.00

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of QUMU opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qumu by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Qumu in the first quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.