QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in QuinStreet by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.