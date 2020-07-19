Qredit Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $662.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $297,611.04 and approximately $662.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005702 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

