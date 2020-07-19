qiibee (QBX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,130.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, qiibee has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01851570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00195922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00086007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,909,846 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

