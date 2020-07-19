Qiagen NV to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

QGEN opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -300.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.