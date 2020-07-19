Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tilly’s Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

