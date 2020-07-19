Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

