Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $74,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

