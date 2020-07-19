Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Increased by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

