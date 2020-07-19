Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Increased by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter.
Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
