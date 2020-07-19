Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised by Analyst

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.20 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

