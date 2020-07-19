Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Boosted by Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

TSE:ERO opened at C$17.10 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

