Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ENI in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on E. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $20.13 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.73.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ENI by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

