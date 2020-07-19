Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of C opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

