Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WASH. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

