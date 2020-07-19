Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Reduced by William Blair

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Standex Int’l in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

