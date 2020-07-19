Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.38 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 100.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in New Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

