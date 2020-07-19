Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Increased by Analyst

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of WEX opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in WEX by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 124.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

