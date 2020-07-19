Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Moog in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Moog’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MOG.A stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Moog has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

