Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

