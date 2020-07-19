Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$13.22 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 661.00.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Insiders have sold a total of 516,600 shares of company stock worth $6,305,802 in the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

