Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

MRCY opened at $76.48 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.