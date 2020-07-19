Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$2.71 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.