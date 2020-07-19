Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.99.

NYSE AEM opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.