Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Cut by Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

