Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $304.06 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

