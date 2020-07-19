Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

