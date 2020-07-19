Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of LPSN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

