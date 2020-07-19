Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Raised by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,059,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $8,305,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.