Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Domtar Corp Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NYSE:UFS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $20,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 675,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 32.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

