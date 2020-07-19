Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Xylem stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

