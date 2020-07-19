Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $130.33 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

