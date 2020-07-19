Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Issued By Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE ELF opened at $19.46 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $973.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,683,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,339.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,150 shares of company stock worth $9,511,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

