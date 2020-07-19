Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issued By Raymond James

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 195,514 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.