PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.