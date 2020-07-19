Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

