Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 367.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.