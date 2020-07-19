Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.55-3.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

