Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

