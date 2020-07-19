Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Progressive stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 119,570 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,398,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,015,000 after acquiring an additional 398,473 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,886,240. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

