Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,886,240. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

