Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 979,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,648 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

